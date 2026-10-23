Woman injured during stabbing, carjacking in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood
SEATTLE - A woman was hospitalized after a stabbing during a carjacking Friday morning in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.
What we know:
Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 9:15 a.m. reporting a nude woman covered in blood who claimed someone was trying to kill her.
The incident happened near Palatine Avenue N and N Market Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers located the victim, who confirmed to police that she had been stabbed and that her car had been taken.
Seattle Fire Department medics provided emergency treatment at the scene before transporting her to Harborview Medical Center.
What we don't know:
Her current condition has not been publicly released.
Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other but are not sure exactly how.
What's next:
Authorities are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle Revive I-5 Milestone: Northbound Ship Canal Bridge lanes set to reopen by early November
RunX Seattle opens registration for debut downtown half-marathon
New orca calf spotted in WA with southern resident killer whale J pod
Garth Brooks adds third Seattle show at Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle homelessness plan: Mayor Wilson expands pilot program citywide
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.