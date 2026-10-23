Woman injured during stabbing, carjacking in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

The Brief A woman was stabbed and had her vehicle stolen Friday morning before calling 911 for help. Victim's condition: Seattle Fire Department medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of a stab wound. Police recovered the stolen vehicle nearby and believe the suspect and victim know each other.



A woman was hospitalized after a stabbing during a carjacking Friday morning in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What we know:

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 9:15 a.m. reporting a nude woman covered in blood who claimed someone was trying to kill her.

The incident happened near Palatine Avenue N and N Market Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers located the victim, who confirmed to police that she had been stabbed and that her car had been taken.

Seattle Fire Department medics provided emergency treatment at the scene before transporting her to Harborview Medical Center.

What we don't know:

Her current condition has not been publicly released.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other but are not sure exactly how.

What's next:

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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