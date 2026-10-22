RunX Seattle opens registration for debut downtown half-marathon

The Brief RunX Seattle has launched registration for its debut downtown half-marathon, scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 13, 2027. Developed in partnership with the Seattle Sports Commission, the 13.1-mile endurance event will serve as the centerpiece of a new annual summer race weekend. Organizers plan to integrate local runners, businesses, and cultural organizations into the event, with official course maps and additional details to be announced at a later date.



RunX Seattle's debut half-marathon is taking runners through downtown Seattle next summer, and registration for the endurance event is now open.

(RunX Seattle)

Developed in partnership with the Seattle Sports Commission, the 13.1-mile event serves as the centerpiece of RunX Seattle's new summer race weekend — scheduled for Sunday, June 13, 2027.

Community collaboration and leadership vision

Event organizers plan to involve local runners, running clubs, businesses and cultural organizations in experiences leading up to the race and during the race weekend itself.

What they're saying:

"Every neighborhood has its own frequency, shaped by the people, the food, the art, the landscape and what happens on its streets," said Josh Furlow, CEO of RunX. "Running lets you tune into those frequencies in a unique way. You can seek out something new or return to a favorite neighborhood and notice something you’ve never seen before. That’s the experience we’re building RunX Seattle around."

Beth Knox, president and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission, praised the new addition to the city's calendar.

"With an experienced race production team behind it, RunX will become a flagship summer race weekend for Seattle," said Beth Knox, president and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission. "It’s an opportunity to establish a new annual tradition that brings residents and visitors downtown and connects them with the neighborhoods, local businesses and culture that make this city distinctive."

RunX Seattle course details and registration information

The official map and additional details for the downtown course will be announced at a later date.

The event welcomes participants of all experience levels, from individuals preparing for their first half-marathon to seasoned runners seeking their next challenge. Plans also feature opportunities for local running communities, businesses and teams to participate together.

Local perspective:

"We’re going to build this event with Seattle’s runners, businesses and local organizations, and keep building it together year after year," Furlow said. "That means showing up, asking questions and listening, then bringing what we learn to race day. We want to give people an event they’re proud to have in their city and excited to run again."

What you can do:

Registration for the June 13, 2027, race is available now at runxseattle.com.