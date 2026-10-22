The Brief Two bins of undelivered mail containing 92 ballots were discovered in a dumpster at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle. King County Elections recovered the ballots and issued replacements to all 92 affected voters. The U.S. Postal Service is investigating the incident. Voters missing ballots can request replacements from King County Elections.



Two bins of undelivered ballots were found inside a dumpster at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, King County Elections confirmed.

What we know:

Officials said they recovered 92 ballots after two bins of mail were discovered inside a dumpster at Golden Gardens this week. Election workers have since reissued the mail-in ballots to the affected voters.

King County Elections reported the incident to the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which are currently investigating the matter.

According to election officials, mail theft occurs in every major election cycle, where stolen ballots are typically tossed rather than directly targeted by thieves.

"What we consistently hear from our partners in law enforcement, and is evidenced by the fact they were left behind, is that ballots are typically not the target in mail theft," King County Elections said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified which exact dumpster at Golden Gardens contained the two mail bins.

What you can do:

Voters who have not yet received their ballot can call King County Elections at 206-296-8683 or request a replacement online.

What's next:

USPS is now investigating this incident.

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