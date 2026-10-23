Olympia, WA parents oppose proposed elementary school closures

The Brief Parents opposed a plan by the Olympia School District to close and consolidate McKenny, Madison, and L.P. Brown elementary schools. District leaders cite declining enrollment since a 2019 peak and severe budget strain as the primary reasons for the proposed closures. The school board has not yet voted; a final vote on the consolidation plan is scheduled for Nov. 12.



Parents packed a local school board meeting to voice strong opposition to a proposal that would close and consolidate three elementary schools within the Olympia School District.

The public comment session drew dozens of concerned community members who urged elected officials to keep the neighborhood schools open.

Parents Express Frustration and Uncertainty

What they're saying:

Emotions ran high during public testimony as parents spoke directly to school board members regarding the future of their children's education.

"You are elected representatives, which means you represent us," one parent testified. "We’re telling you please keep the schools open."

Some families indicated that the proposed consolidations are forcing them to reconsider whether to remain in the district.

"I'm still trying to figure out what we’re going to do as a family next year," another parent said. "We may stay in the district, we may not."

Another speaker questioned whether the board had sufficient data to justify the decision, asking members to dismiss the proposal if it fails to guarantee long-term financial stability while minimizing harm to students.

District Cites Declining Enrollment and Budget Strain

The backstory:

Under the current plan, McKenny, Madison, and L.P. Brown elementary schools would be shut down and consolidated.

District leadership stated that the closures are necessary due to declining student enrollment and ongoing financial challenges.

According to information shared by the board during the meeting, peak enrollment in recent years occurred in 2019.

Regional Trend Across Puget Sound Districts

Dig deeper:

The challenges facing the Olympia School District mirror a broader trend across Western Washington.

Multiple school districts throughout the region—including Seattle, Northshore, and Bellingham—are currently evaluating potential school closures to address budget deficits and falling enrollment numbers.

Final Vote Scheduled for November

What's next:

The Olympia School District Board of Directors has not yet issued a final decision on the consolidation proposal.

A final vote on the matter is scheduled for Nov. 12.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with parents in Olympia about the proposed school closures and gathered information from a recent school board meeting held by the Olympia School District.

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