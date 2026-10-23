How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 25, with kickoff set for 5:20 p.m. PT. Seattle looks to snap a two-game losing streak, while Kansas City returns from its bye week. The Seahawks are looking to limit turnovers and contain former Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III.



The Seattle Seahawks look to secure a major win this Sunday in a Week 7 primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks are coming off back-to-back losses against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, losing by just three points in each contest. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' offense is rolling as they remain undefeated this season.

Keep reading for details about the Seahawks vs. Chiefs game, and how to watch it live.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 15: Brady Russell #38 of the Seattle Seahawks takes the field before the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field on August 15, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

When is Seahawks vs Chiefs game?

Kickoff for the Seahawks vs Chiefs game is set for Sunday, Oct. 25 at 5:20 p.m. (PT)

Where is Seahawks vs Chiefs game?

The Seahawks will host Kansas City at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

How to watch Seahawks vs Chiefs

The Seahawks and Chiefs game will air on NBC and Peacock.

Mike Tirico will call the play-by-play while Cris Collinsworth provides color analysis with Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines.

How to listen to Seahawks vs Chiefs

All Seahawks games are available on the radio on Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and on the Seahawks Mobile App. Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

On SiriusXM, tune into channel 88, 192 or 828.

More on the Seahawks

Reducing turnovers will be a major point of emphasis in Sunday's game, as Seattle's defense limited the Denver Broncos to just 168 total offensive yards last week, but two interceptions and a fumble kept the Seahawks from seeing the end zone.

With running back Zach Charbonnet now a full participant in practice, Seattle could get some much-needed help in the backfield. Though, it's up to the Dark Side defense to stop former Seahawk Kenneth Walker III, who currently leads the NFL in rushing yards.

Kansas City leads the all-time series against the Seahawks, 34-19. The Chiefs won their last matchup on Dec. 24, 2022, beating Seattle 24-10.

What's next:

Following the Chiefs, the Seahawks will host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football on Nov. 2.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks fall 17-14 to Broncos in OT after Darnold interception

Seattle Seahawks rule out Drake Thomas for Broncos game

Seattle Seahawks seeking to clean up errors in short week

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos in Week 6

Seattle Seahawks cost themselves against 49ers with turnovers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.