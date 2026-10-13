How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos in Week 6

The Brief Following a 32-29 loss to the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) head to Denver to face the Broncos (3-2) on Thursday Night Football at 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. Turnovers remain a major weakness for Seattle, which has given up seven giveaways across its two losses this season. The game is the first of two consecutive back-to-back primetime games for Seattle, which plays the Chiefs next week on Sunday Night Football.



After a tough loss to their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) hit the road in Week 6 and prepare to take on the Denver Broncos (3-2).

Seattle lost to the San Francisco 49ers 32-29 last week. But the team won't have much time to let that loss marinate as they deal with a quick turnaround, playing on Thursday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Broncos managed to pull off a 23-17 road victory against their division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Keep reading for details about the Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs Broncos game?

Kickoff for the Seahawks vs. Broncos is set for 5:15 p.m. (PT) on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Where is the Seahawks vs Broncos game?

Seattle hits the road for the third time this season, traveling to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 08: Julian Love #20 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 08, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Jane Gershovich / Getty Images)

How to watch Seahawks vs Broncos game

The Seahawks vs. 49ers game will air on Amazon's Prime Video.

Amazon will roll out its usual crew for commentary: Al Michaels for play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit for color analysis, and Kaylee Hartung for sideline reporting.

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How to listen to Seahawks vs Broncos game

All Seahawks games are available on the radio on Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and on the Seahawks Mobile App. Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

On SiriusXM, tune into channel 83 or 382.

More on the Seahawks

Dig deeper:

All eyes will be on the availability of star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who briefly hobbled off the field against the 49ers with an ankle injury, but returned to finish the game. In the team's first injury report of the week, which was purely an estimation since the team did not hold an official practice, Smith-Njigba was listed as a limited participant.

Another factor to keep an eye on is turnovers, which have plagued the Seahawks in both of their losses this season. The team has turned the ball over seven times between their two losses, with three coming against the Commanders and four against the Niners.

Running back Zach Charbonnet, who has been stringing together practices on a limited basis but has yet to play, is expected to sit out again this week against the Broncos. However, head coach Mike Macdonald said that is "subject to change."

The Seahawks and Broncos have played each other 58 times, with Denver leading the series 35-23. The most notable matchup between these two teams came in February 2014, when Seattle thumped the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII for their first championship in franchise history.

What's next:

After the Broncos, the Seahawks get another primetime game against another AFC West team: the Kansas City Chiefs. The teams will play at Lumen Field on Oct. 25.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Seahawks official website and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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