The Brief A tornado warning surprised Eastside residents in Issaquah, North Bend, Snoqualmie and Fall City on Thanksgiving Day. Washington's deadliest tornado struck Vancouver in 1972, killing six people and injuring approximately 300 others. Washington recorded a record 14 tornadoes in 1997, highlighting the state's history of rare but potentially destructive tornadoes.



A tornado warning caught Eastside residents by surprise on Thanksgiving Day, serving as a reminder that while tornadoes are rare in western Washington, they have proven deadly in the past.

Imminent threat alerts went out to residents in Issaquah, North Bend, Snoqualmie and Fall City on Thursday.

Washington has a history of destructive tornadoes, including one that killed six people and injured hundreds more.

Washington’s deadliest tornado

The backstory:

On April 5, 1972, an F3 tornado struck Vancouver, Washington, touching down along the Columbia River before leaving a path of destruction.

"At least 7 dead, and scores of others injured," read one newspaper headline at the time.

A newspaper clipping from The Columbian about the 1972 Vancouver tornado.

The National Weather Service later confirmed six fatalities and approximately 300 injuries.

The tornado tore through a discount store, a bowling alley and an elementary school while classes were in session.

Approximately 50 homes were destroyed or severely damaged, according to the National Weather Service.

"Total property loss in the Vancouver area is estimated to be close to $6 million," the National Weather Service wrote in its report on the disaster.

Adjusted for inflation, that amounts to approximately $49 million in today's dollars.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A newspaper clipping from The Columbian about the 1972 Vancouver tornado.

Washington’s record-breaking tornado outbreak

Dig deeper:

In 1997, Washington recorded 14 tornadoes, more than any other year on record, according to historical weather data.

Six tornadoes touched down on May 31 alone, with reports spanning from Tacoma and Vancouver to Eastern Washington.

None of the tornadoes that year registered above an F1 on the Fujita scale.

A newspaper clipping from the Seattle Post-Intelligencer about Washington's 14 tornadoes in 1997.

Rare but not unprecedented

Local perspective:

While tornadoes are more commonly associated with other parts of the country, Washington's history illustrates their potential for destruction.

Thursday's Thanksgiving Day tornado warning on the Eastside served as another reminder that Western Washington is not immune to such extreme weather.

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