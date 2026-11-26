The Brief NWS issued a tornado warning until 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The warning included Issaquah, Snoqualmie and North Bend. The threat information included a tornado and possible pea sized hail.



Seattle's National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning until 12:15 p.m. Thursday, which included Issaquah, Snoqualmie and North Bend.

Threat information in the warning included a tornado and possible pea-sized hail.

According to NWS, a landspout was located near Renton at 11:40 a.m., moving east at 25 mph. NWS said the impact could include possible damage to mobile homes, roofs and vehicles.

FOX 13 Seattle is tracking the warning and will provide updates as they come.

What they're saying:

"To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Seattle," NWS said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle's National Weather Service.

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