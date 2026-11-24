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The Brief New Mariners third baseman Maikel García said his existing friendship with Julio Rodríguez helped ease the surprise of being traded from Kansas City to Seattle. García and Rodríguez bonded through Call of Duty and a shared interest in anime, building a friendship before becoming teammates in last week’s six-player trade. García believes Seattle has the talent to contend for a championship and said he’s healthy after wrist and hamstring injuries limited him to 82 games last season.



A bond over Call of Duty and Japanese amine laid the groundwork for a strong relationship between Julio Rodríguez and newest Seattle Mariners third baseman Maikel García prior to last week's blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Royals.

That connection helped García digest the news of his unexpected trade and look forward to a future chasing a championship with Rodríguez in Seattle.

"I'm excited," he said. "I'm happy to be part of this new team and this new journey. And I'm excited to be there and be the Maikel that I am and show my talent every single day in the field, off the field, and I want to be part of our World Series Championship for this city."

The backstory:

García spoke with Seattle reporters on Tuesday about the trade that dealt him from Kansas City – the only organization he's known in his professional career – to the Mariners as part of a six-player deal. The Mariners also acquired right-handed pitcher James McArthur and minor league pitching prospect L.P. Langevin from the Royals in exchange for starting pitchers Bryce Miller, Logan Evans, and left-handed reliever José Ferrer.

García said he found out about the trade through a social media post from his cousin. The two were getting a workout together when his cousin saw the news of García's trade and showed him the post. His agent called shortly thereafter to tell him officially.

García admitted he was a bit sad initially as the Royals had become home for him. They were one of the few teams to be interested in him when he was growing up and had given him a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension last year.

"It's a little bit tough because, I mean, we know this is a business, and I was confused because they gave me a contract last year, like December last year, and then 10 months later I got traded," García said.

"I want to help the team get back to the playoffs, and we're gonna get back to the division series and everything, and win everything. So I just wanna pull my talent and help everybody and help the team, help the pitchers playing different. And I know that we have a really good team, really good pitching, and we have everything to win everything."

Rodríguez called García shortly after the trade became public to welcome him to the Mariners.

"I say to him, 'You know, and you didn't tell me anything,'" García said of his conversation with Rodríguez. "''No, bro, I didn't know anything, but I'm happy that we have you here, and I know the player that you are, and I'm excited to play together. I know the energy that you have, the passion that's gonna help me too, because we kind of have the same passion, the same energy, then you know, showing emotion in the game, and you know that's gonna help the team.'"

García said the two forged a connection during a spring training game when Rodríguez asked him if he played Call of Duty. The two exchanged usernames on instagram and have played together frequently. García noted their shared interest in anime as well, and said Rodríguez invited him over to his house last year when the Royals played in Seattle.

"It's really good relationship that we have," García said.

Dig deeper:

García was one of the best players in the American League in 2025, racking up a 5.8 bWAR while batting .286 with an .800 OPS and winning a Gold Glove at third base. However, a wrist injury and hamstring injury helped to curtail his production last year in Kansas City. García still hit .268 with a .715 OPS, but he played in just 82 games.

García said the wrist injury he had last season slowly worsened to the point of needing to be addressed. After giving it time off to recover, the injury was still a factor on his rehab assignment. They decided to see a hand specialist, which helped to alleviate the pain. Additionally, a change to an axe-handled style bat helped as well.

"He did magic and the pain is gone," García said. "Now, I feel good. I'm hitting. I had to change the grip of my bat to axe handle bats because the way the bat hit me in the hands makes me hurt. But how I have the axe-handled bats, I don't feel anything."

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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