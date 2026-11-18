The Brief The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia from the Kansas City Royals in a six-player trade on Wednesday. Seattle sent right-hander Bryce Miller, left-hander José A. Ferrer, and right-hander Logan Evans to Kansas City in exchange for Garcia, right-hander James McArthur, and minor league reliever L.P. Langevin. Garcia, 26, is under contractual control through 2030 after signing a five-year, $57.5 million extension with the Royals in 2025.



The Seattle Mariners acquired third baseman Maikel Garcia, an All-Star and Gold Glove winner, in a blockbuster, six-player trade with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Left: Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) as seen during a MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals on September 27, 2026. Right: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the first inning again (Left: Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Right: Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Expand

According to MLB.com, this move between the two teams marks the first major trade deal of the offseason – a swap that brings an all-star infielder to Seattle in exchange for three pitchers, including right-hander Bryce Miller.

Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals trade details

In the trade deal, the Seattle Mariners get third baseman Maikel Garcia, right-handed pitcher James McArther and Minor League reliever L.P. Langevin. In exchange, the Kansas City Royals get right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller, Left-handed pitcher José A. Ferrer and right-handed pitcher Logan Evans.

Who is Maikel Garcia?

Maikel Garcia, 26, has played five seasons in the MLB, all with the Kansas City Royals. Before his MLB debut in July 2022, he worked his way up through the Royal's minor league system. He signed with Kansas City as an international free agent out of Venezuela at the age of 16.

In 2025, Garcia had a breakout season, earning both his first career All-Star selection and an American League Gold Glove Award. He is only the second player in Royals franchise history to win a Gold Glove at third base, joining Hall of Famer George Brett in 1985.

According to MLB.com, Garcia is under contractual control through 2030 after signing a five-year, $57.5M extension with Kansas City in 2025. Club option is also included for 2031.

The Source: Information in this story comes from MLB.com, and the Seattle Mariners.

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