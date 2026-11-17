The Brief Alaska Airlines union workers are demanding stronger job protections amid contract negotiations and plans to lay off about 200 employees. Workers worry automation and AI could threaten customer service jobs, emphasizing the need for human support during travel disruptions. Union members plan to rally at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 23 to build public support.



Union workers at Alaska Airlines are calling for stronger job protections as contract negotiations continue, warning that staffing cuts could hurt customer service following recent travel disruptions.

The push comes shortly after Alaska Airlines announced plans to lay off approximately 200 employees, citing rising fuel costs and a challenging operating environment.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) say even though those job cuts involved non-union and support employees, they fear additional positions could be at risk.

Human support needed amid travel disruptions

What they're saying:

Employees who interface directly with passengers—including reservations agents, airport agents, crew schedulers, and store workers—say recent operational challenges highlight the importance of keeping trained human staff in place.

In this photo illustration, the Alaska Airlines logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Following recent IT outages and a Federal Aviation Administration nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13, workers say human agents were essential in helping stranded or delayed travelers get back on track.

"We know it’s important to have all hands on deck. We have people who are trained well, and know how crucial it is we have our employees on those phones and at those desks serving our guests as best we can," said Naomi Mulitauaopele Tagaleo’o, a former WNBA first-round draft pick who has worked as an Alaska Airlines reservations agent for 22 years.

Tagaleo’o said she hopes the recent system outages serve as a reminder to the company that "we need human beings on our phones."

Concerns over automation and AI

Beyond recent layoffs, union leaders say they are negotiating to protect clerical and customer-facing roles as companies increasingly adopt artificial intelligence.

Annette Smith, an Alaska Airlines reservations agent and union steward for IAM Local 2202, noted that automated systems often frustrate travelers during high-stress travel delays.

"If you’ve ever had to deal with a computer, and you say, 'agent, agent, agent,' or if you are telling it something and it doesn’t understand what you are saying, a real person matters," Smith said.

Smith added that having local employees available to handle surges in call volume and answer important questions is critical to maintaining service quality.

The bag check-in desk for Alaska Airlines at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The other side:

In a previous statement regarding operational disruptions during the FAA ground stop on Nov. 13, Alaska Airlines said, "We’re extremely grateful for the tremendous care provided by our employees."

FOX 13 reached out to the airline for additional comment regarding ongoing contract negotiations and we are waiting to hear back.

What's next:

As bargaining continues, IAM members plan to hold public rallies.

"We need to show the company the public supports us," Smith said. "If we don’t have public support, we could easily be gone."

A public rally is scheduled for Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport near the hub, skybridges, and baggage claim.

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