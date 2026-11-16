The Brief Investigators report 21-year-old Nathan Anthony Pings has stolen and been arrested three times in about two weeks for stealing boats. Despite prosecutors asking for bail, a judge continues to release Pings on his own recognizance. Everett Police want boat owners to protect their vessels during the winter months when boats are used less often.



A 21-year-old man accused of stealing three boats across multiple jurisdictions within a two-week span has been released from custody without bail, according to Everett police and Snohomish County prosecutors.

Investigators say Nathan Anthony Pings was arrested for the third time in less than two weeks on Oct. 27, following a string of boat thefts that allegedly began Oct. 14. Despite prosecutors requesting bail, a judge again released Pings on his own recognizance without requiring him to post bond.

Repeat arrests across multiple jurisdictions

Body-worn camera footage from the Oct. 27 arrest captured officers confronting Pings after the vessel he was on was reported stolen. During the encounter, Pings initially denied the boat was stolen and appeared to pose as the vessel’s owner before officers addressed him by name.

Everett Police Officer Natalie Given said local law enforcement has worked closely with state wildlife officials to track and apprehend Pings across different jurisdictions. According to Given, Pings previously served jail time last year for similar offenses.

"We have been heavily involved in cooperating with Fish and Wildlife in these repeated apprehensions," Given said. "And it's a particular concern because he hasn't been in custody for very long each time, and he is currently not in custody."

Bodycam video of Anthony Pings being questioned by Everett police officers (Everett Police)

Prosecutors sought bail before latest release

An official with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that prosecutors asked the court to set bail following Pings' latest arrest. However, the judge denied the request and released him without bail.

Pings remains out of custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 9.

Police advise boat owners to protect vessels

Everett police are urging local boat owners to take extra precautions to secure their vessels and equipment during winter months.

Given shared several recommendations for preventing boat and marine gear thefts:

Check stored boats routinely: Visit storage areas regularly to ensure vessels remain secure and undisturbed.

Remove valuables: Take expensive electronics, fishing gear and other high-value items home rather than leaving them aboard.

Keep remaining gear out of sight: If items must stay on the boat, store them where they are not visible from the outside.

Install security hardware: Use dedicated locking devices, such as fish finder locks, to secure mounted marine electronics.

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