The Brief Everett police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting near Highland Drive and 63rd Street Southeast that left a man in his 50s dead and a woman in her 40s wounded. Firefighters transported the woman to a nearby hospital, though officials have not disclosed the severity of her injuries. Investigators believe the people involved knew each other and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.



Police in Everett are investigating a shooting that killed a man and left a woman wounded early Monday morning.

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Everett, WA

Timeline:

At around 3:45 a.m., officers with the Everett Police Department responded to reports of an assault with a weapon near the corner of Highland Drive and 63rd Street Southeast.

Authorities said upon arrival, they found a man in his 50s dead at the scene, and a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound.

Crews with the Everett Fire Department transported the woman to a nearby hospital. The severity of her gunshot wound has not been disclosed.

What they're saying:

"At this time, the events leading up to this incident are still being determined," wrote the Everett Police Department in a press release. "The involved parties are believed to be known to each other."

What's next:

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Everett Police Department.

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