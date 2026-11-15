Eriq La Salle talks latest installment of thriller series ‘Laws of Solomon’

The Brief Actor and author Eriq La Salle has released Laws of Solomon , a standalone "bottle episode" in his Martyr Maker thriller series. Set in California, the novel serves as an accessible entry point for new readers ahead of the series' fifth and final installment. La Salle plans to adapt the book series into a five-season streaming show, though casting details remain unannounced.



From iconic television roles to the pages of a bestselling thriller series, award-winning actor, director, producer, and novelist Eriq La Salle continues to expand his creative universe with his latest novel, Laws of Solomon.

The backstory:

Audiences have called Eriq La Salle one of television and film's most memorable characters to life. From his role as Dr. Peter Benton in the groundbreaking medical drama ER to his unforgettable appearance in Coming to America, La Salle has built a career spanning acting, directing and producing.

But beyond Hollywood, he has established another identity: a successful novelist whose Martyr Maker thriller series has captivated readers with its complex characters and gripping storytelling.

Dig deeper:

La Salle’s latest release, Laws of Solomon, has been described as a literary "bottle episode." Taking a deliberate break from the series' primary ensemble in New York, shifting the focus to a secondary character in California. The highly anticipated fifth and final installment of the larger series is just ahead. The decision to pause the central storyline offers readers a more intimate look at a character whose story deserves to be explored. Also, an opportunity for new readers to join a story already in progress.

La Salle sees Laws of Solomon as an accessible jumping-in point, making its release especially well-timed with the final book in the series coming next. For those who have yet to experience the world he's created, there's an opportunity to get acquainted with the characters and storyline before the series reaches its conclusion.

Despite his success in Hollywood, La Salle has been candid about wanting his literary work to stand on its own merits rather than relying on the recognition attached to his acting career. His early decision to self-publish before securing a traditional publishing deal meant navigating the challenges of building an audience and proving himself in an entirely different industry.

La Salle has long envisioned bringing the Martyr Maker universe to the screen as a five-season streaming series, with plans to write, direct and produce the adaptation, potentially stepping into a small role himself.

Naturally, I had to ask the question any television fan would want answered: Has he already started thinking about who he'd like to see cast in the adaptation?

La Salle wasn't giving anything away. He remained tight-lipped when it came to potential casting choices. It seems that if casting conversations are happening behind the scenes, he's keeping those cards close to his chest.

With a career that continues to evolve across film, television and literature, Eriq La Salle is proving that storytelling doesn't have to be confined to one medium.

What you can do:

Laws of Solomon and the complete Martyr Maker series are available wherever books are sold.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle streaming anchor Felicia Michelle.

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