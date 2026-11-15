WA troopers arrest suspect in deadly street racing crash on I-5

The Brief A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a deadly seven-car crash on I-5 in South King County Thursday night. Dashcam footage captured the suspect's black Lexus racing another car at over 100 mph with its headlights off before hitting a Toyota Sienna, killing one passenger. State troopers are still searching for the second driver, who was operating a white Infiniti sedan, and are asking for the public's help.



A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault following a deadly seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate 5 in South King County on Thursday night.

Washington State Patrol troopers are still searching for a second driver involved in the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. and caused a mile-long backup stretching into Friday morning.

Dashcam video captures apparent racing

What we know:

Investigators say dashcam footage from a witness showed a black Lexus and a white Infiniti sedan apparently racing about a mile before the crash scene. The suspect was driving the black Lexus at speeds estimated to be over 100 mph, with the vehicle's headlights completely turned off.

Moments later, the Lexus slammed into the back of a Toyota Sienna. The impact sent the Sienna spinning the wrong way into the HOV lane, where it was struck by at least two other vehicles.

Authorities initially responded to reports of a four-car collision before discovering the larger seven-vehicle pileup. A passenger who was trapped inside the Sienna died at the scene.

Suspect denies speeding

What they're saying:

The 23-year-old suspect told troopers he was only driving 70 mph and claimed he was the one hit by the white car. However, investigators say the dashcam footage and a Toyota logo physically imprinted on the left side of his hood contradict his story.

The suspect passed a breathalyzer test at the scene with a 0.0 reading. He was transported to the South Seattle state patrol office for questioning and remains in custody.

Troopers search for second driver

What we don't know:

While the driver of the Lexus is behind bars, authorities are asking for the public's help to find the driver of the white Infiniti. The investigation remains ongoing as troopers continue to build their case.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell, who reviewed court documents for the crash and reviewed a news release by Washington State Patrol.

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