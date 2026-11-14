LeVar Burton coming to Seattle to discuss new memoir 'Take My Word for It'

The Brief Actor and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton will appear in Seattle at Benaroya Hall on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Burton will discuss his new memoir, Take My Word for It , in conversation with Hey, Black Seattle! founder Kiesha B. Free. In-person and livestream tickets are available at lectures.org, with most options including a copy of the book.



A celebrated voice in television, literacy and storytelling is making his way to Seattle.

Legendary actor and author LeVar Burton will join Hey, Black Seattle! founder Kiesha B. Free for a special evening presented in partnership with Seattle Arts & Lectures on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Benaroya Hall.

Burton, whose iconic career spans more than four decades, is widely recognized for his roles as Kunta Kinte in the groundbreaking television miniseries Roots and Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also became a household name as the longtime host of the beloved children's literacy program Reading Rainbow, inspiring generations of young readers.

Dig deeper:

The Seattle conversation will center on Burton’s new memoir, Take My Word for It, which takes readers through the defining chapters of his life—from his portrayal of Kunta Kinte to his journey through the stars as Geordi La Forge and his work beyond the camera.

In the book, Burton reflects on growing up during the Civil Rights Movement, the influence of his remarkable mother, discovering his calling as a storyteller, and the perseverance that helped shape his career as an enduring figure in Black culture.

For Free, the partnership represents an opportunity to bring a significant cultural voice to Seattle while celebrating the power of Black storytelling.

What they're saying:

"Stories have the power to reshape culture, which is why Hey, Black Seattle! is incredibly proud to partner with Seattle Arts & Lectures," said Free. "Welcoming LeVar Burton is a significant moment for our community. He is one of the nation's most enduring voices, and his career has masterfully illuminated the full spectrum of the Black experience ‘from enslavement to the stars.’"

The evening will offer audiences an opportunity to hear directly from Burton about the experiences behind his iconic roles, the evolution of his career and the stories that have shaped his life. The conversation will also explore the broader influence of storytelling on culture, identity and future generations.

What you can do:

The program takes place Monday, November 16, 2026, at Benaroya Hall and will also be available via livestream.

Tickets are available through Seattle Arts & Lectures at lectures.org/event/levar-burton. Most ticket options include a copy of Burton’s memoir, Take My Word for It.

Hey, Black Seattle! members can receive 20% off tickets by using the promotional offer code available at heyblackseattle.com/offers.

For Seattle audiences, the event is an opportunity to celebrate a storyteller whose work has inspired generations while engaging in a meaningful conversation about the power of stories to shape how we see ourselves and the world around us.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Kiesha B. Free

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