1 dead after shooting in Redmond, WA; 2 suspects sought
REDMOND, Wash. - One person died on Friday afternoon following a shooting in Redmond, according to the Redmond Police Department.
What we know:
Police said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Avondale Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital after they were found with gunshot wounds, but died on the way, police said.
The agency added that two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and remain outstanding.
What they're saying:
"Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the broader community, but encourage residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity by calling 911," Redmond police said.
What we don't know:
No additional information about the suspects was released by police.
The investigation into the shooting remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 425-556-2500.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Redmond Police Department.
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