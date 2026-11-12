Seahawks vs. Raiders: How to watch

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. The game will broadcast on TV and streaming platforms. Next week, for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, the Seahawks will be on a bye week, followed by their Week 12 game at the San Francisco 49ers



The Seahawks are going to Las Vegas on Sunday to play the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for week 10 of the NFL season.

Last week, the Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season last Sunday, winning by 17-3, keeping the Seahawks in 2nd place of the NFC West division.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday's game.

Here's how to watch Seahawks vs. Raiders

The game will be broadcast on CBS, and will be livestreamed on Paramount+ in markets where CBS is broadcast, NFL+ and YouTube TV. Additionally, Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV will have the game.

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What's next:

Next week, for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, the Seahawks will be on a bye week, followed by their Week 12 game at the San Francisco 49ers, with kickoff at 1:25 p.m.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks.

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