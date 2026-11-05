Seattle weather: Mainly dry Thursday, rain and wind return again Friday

The Brief Thursday brings mostly dry skies, a few sunbreaks and mild temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A stronger storm arrives Thursday night into Friday, bringing widespread rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph in northern areas. Saturday looks mostly dry before more rain and breezy winds return Sunday, with snow levels dropping to 4,000–5,000 feet.



After a weak frontal system moves through Wednesday night through early Thursday, we see morning clouds and a chance of a light sprinkle. Skies on Thursday will remain mainly dry besides a spotty sprinkle, and we will even see a few sunbreaks through the afternoon. A stronger system returns Thursday night into Friday, so enjoy the nicer weather!

After a weak frontal system moves through Wednesday night through early Thursday, we see morning clouds and chance of a light sprinkle.

What's next:

Thursday will remain slightly above average with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon.

Thursday will remain slightly above average with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another frontal system will move in late Thursday into Friday, bringing more widespread rain and breezy winds. The most rainfall is expected around the Olympic Peninsula and along the Cascades.

Another frontal system will move in late Thursday into Friday, bringing more widespread rain and breezy winds.

Winds will also pick up Friday with this front, with the potential for a Wind Advisory along the coast and north interior. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible up north, with around 20–30 gusts for the Puget Sound.

Winds will also pick up Friday with this front, with the potential for a Wind Advisory along the coast and north interior.

Looking Ahead:

Showers will taper again into Saturday, leading to mostly dry skies to start the weekend. A warm front moves through Saturday, bringing some nice mild temperatures and clouds. The cold front behind it will bring additional rain and breezy winds. Snow levels will also drop by Sunday, bringing them to around 4000-5000', adding more snow in the higher elevations. A wet weather pattern ahead after Monday, so we will be watching for any major impacts.

Showers will taper again into Saturday, leading to mostly dry skies to start the weekend.

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