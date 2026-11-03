WA ballot results: Early count on Millionaires tax, sports, parent rights

The Brief Washington voters are deciding on three major statewide initiatives involving parental rights, transgender athletes and income taxes. The measures would expand parental access to school records, restrict transgender participation in girls' sports and repeal the millionaires tax. Election results are still being tallied.



Washington voters are deciding the fate of three major statewide initiatives, with the outcome of each measure becoming increasingly clear as election results roll in.

Keep reading for details about each Washington state ballot measure, and whether they're on pace to pass or fail.

Initiative 001: 'Parents' Bill of Rights' leaning "no"

Known as the "Parents' Bill of Rights," Initiative 001 is currently leaning "no."

As of Tuesday night, 47.2% (910,775) of voters approved the ballot measure, while 52.8% (1,017,444) voted against it.

If approved, Initiative 001 would expand parental access to classroom materials, counseling records and medical information while allowing opt-outs for activities such as sexual health education. The measure would repeal recent amendments to state law and restore the statute to its original form under Initiative 2081.

Initiative 638: Sex verification in K-12 sports

A measure to establish athletic eligibility guidelines for transgender athletes in K-12 school sports is on the ballot.

As of Tuesday night, 56.7% (1,117,424) voted "yes" on Initiative 638, while 43.3% (851,957) voted "no."

Initiative 638 would prohibit students designated as biologically male from competing in school athletic programs reserved exclusively for female students at the K-12 level. If approved, students would need to submit documentation from a healthcare provider verifying their biological sex to participate in gender-specific school sports.

Initiative 645: ‘Millionaires tax’ ban on pace to fail

Washington voters are also weighing in on the survival of the state's tax on high earners.

As of Tuesday night, 41.9% (828,869) of voters approved the initiative to repeal the so-called "millionaires tax," while 58.1% (1,151,120) of voters rejected it.

Initiative 645 would repeal the state's 9.9% tax on household income over $1 million and prohibit future local or state personal income taxes. State leaders said the revenue generated from the millionaires tax would be reinvested to support public schools, universities and healthcare programs. The group behind the measure, Let's Go Washington, gathered more than 511,000 signatures to get it on the November ballot.

Follow live election results on FOX 13 Seattle

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