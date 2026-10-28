WA Cascades first snow of the season: Here's a look at the mountain passes, ski resorts

The Brief The Washington Cascades received their first significant snowfall overnight as a winter weather advisory remains in effect. WSDOT is not reporting any serious closures or driving restrictions for Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass or White Pass. Keep scrolling to view webcams from various ski resorts along the mountain range.



The Washington Cascades got their first significant snowfall of the season late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Here is a look at some of the road conditions and snow totals for the higher elevations in western Washington.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Cascades. According to FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, snow levels are expected to fall to around 3,000 to 3,500 feet.

Keep reading to see photos and webcams across western Washington.

Snoqualmie Pass, I-90 webcam

As of 7:45 am., traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited on Snoqualmie Pass, I-90. Road conditions are bare and wet with slush in some places and it is actively snowing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (WSDOT)

For updates on driving restrictions on I-90, Snoqualmie Pass, visit WSDOT's website.

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Summit at Snoqualmie ski resort webcam

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Summit at Snoqualmie)

According to the Summit at Snoqualmie's website, the ski resort received 2 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. The base depth is now at 3 inches.

Stevens Pass, US 2 webcam

According to WSDOT, Stevens Pass US 2 is mostly bare with wet snow and slush in some places. Traction tires are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (WSDOT)

For updates on driving restrictions on US 2, Stevens Pass, visit WSDOT's website.

Stevens Pass ski resort webcam

According to Steven Pass's snow stake live camera, the resort stacked up about 8 inches of fresh snow overnight.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Stevens Pas)

White Pass, US 12 webcam

According to WSDOT's website, reaction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited on White Pass, US 12.

(WSDOT)

White Pass ski area webcam

White Pass is not yet reporting snow totals on its website, but the snow stake webcam – which is active – is showing more than 8 inches of snow overnight.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (White Pass)

Crystal Mountain webcams

According to the ski resort's website, the snow stake webcam is showing around 6 to 7 inches of new overnight snow.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Crystal Mountain)

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and various ski resort websites; Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, White Pass and Crystal Mountain.

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