Winter weather advisory for WA mountain passes this week

The Brief A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Washington Cascades through Wednesday, bringing potential snow accumulations to mountain passes. Snow levels are expected to drop from 4,500 feet down to 3,000 feet by Wednesday, with several inches of new snow forecast across the region. Meteorologists advise travelers crossing mountain passes to prepare for winter driving conditions and check road reports before heading out.



A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Washington Cascades Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Winter weather advisory in Washington Cascades

According to FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, snow levels will start around 4,500 to 5,000 feet on Monday before dropping to roughly 3,500 to 4,000 feet overnight. By Wednesday, snow levels will fall further to around 3,000 to 3,500 feet.

Snow levels will drop to 3,000 to 4,000 feet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How much snow are the mountains supposed to get?

Here's what to expect, according to MacMillan:

Tonight: Up to 4 inches of new snow in the Cascades, with higher amounts possible from Mount Rainier south.

Wednesday: Another 4 inches of snow is possible in the Cascades, again with locally higher totals near and south of Mount Rainier.

Wednesday night into Thursday: Snow levels will hover between 2,500 and 3,500 feet, allowing light snow to continue at most mountain passes. Another couple of inches of accumulation is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Washington Cascades Tuesday evening through Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Olympic Mountains will see a trace to 2 inches of snow over the next few days.

"If you're traveling over the mountain passes tonight or Wednesday, be prepared for winter driving conditions," said MacMillan. "Check the latest pass reports and road conditions before heading out, and make sure you're ready for changing conditions along the way."

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

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