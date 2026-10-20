Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines add Nonstop Seattle flights to Osaka and Tahiti

The Brief Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines announced new nonstop intercontinental service connecting Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Osaka, Japan, and Papeete, Tahiti. Operating on Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 aircraft, the Osaka service launches May 14, 2027, followed by Papeete on June 11, 2027. The expansion advances the "Alaska Accelerate" initiative to turn Seattle into a global gateway serving at least 15 long-haul international destinations by 2030.



Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are broadening their international reach with new year-round, nonstop flights from Seattle to Osaka, Japan, and Papeete, Tahiti, in French Polynesia.

The flights mark the eighth and ninth long-haul intercontinental destinations added to the combined carrier's growing network out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Hawaiian Airlines will operate both routes utilizing its Airbus A330 fleet.

Nonstop Seattle flights to Osaka and Tahiti

What we know:

Seattle to Osaka (KIX): There will be a four-time weekly service launching May 14, 2027. Westbound flights depart Seattle at 12:10 p.m. and arrive in Osaka at 4 p.m. the following day.

Seattle to Papeete (PPT): Three-times-weekly service begins June 11, 2027. Flights depart Seattle at 11:55 p.m. and land in Tahiti at 7:20 a.m. the following morning. The route will operate under flight number AS987, a nod to French Polynesia's postal code prefix.

Introductory Pricing: Introductory round-trip Main Cabin fares starting at $999 to Papeete and $1,199 to Osaka are available through Oct. 26.

Onboard Experience: Aircraft will feature lie-flat, business class suites, complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi for Atmos Rewards members (sponsored by T-Mobile), amenity kits from Noho Home, and dedicated lounge access in Seattle for business class passengers.

What we don't know:

Final government approvals for both routes remain pending, as of Tuesday, Oct. 20, and exact long-term schedules or potential seasonal operational adjustments have not been detailed beyond initial weekly frequencies.

What they're saying:

"We are building an airline that connects the Pacific Northwest to more of the world and we know our guests will be excited to have convenient access to Osaka and Papeete from Seattle. We're just getting started, with more international destinations on the horizon as we grow as the leading global airline on the West Coast," said Ben Minicucci, President & CEO, Alaska Air Group.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

The additions tie into Alaska Accelerate, a long-term strategic initiative aimed at transforming Seattle into a primary transpacific and global aviation hub. Osaka and Papeete join a growing roster of intercontinental routes from Seattle that includes London, Tokyo, Seoul, Rome, Reykjavík, Athens and Paris.

Through an expanded partnership with Air Tahiti, travelers connecting through Papeete will also gain same-day connections to island destinations like Bora Bora, Moorea, and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands without needing an overnight layover.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release issued by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, and previous reporting from FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police: Man breaks into West Seattle home, eats food, arrested in bed

Woman jumps out of car of fake rideshare driver after pickup in Seattle's Pioneer Square

Last call: Seattle tiki bar Navy Strength closing after 10 years in Belltown

SDOT provides clarity after 'surge pricing' video sparks concern

2 men charged with murder in Des Moines, WA deadly shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .