Police: Man breaks into West Seattle home, eats food, arrested in bed

The Brief A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a West Seattle home, eating food and getting in someone's bed. Police say the suspect first tried to enter an occupied home before kicking in the back door of another house nearby. The man was booked for residential burglary and attempted residential burglary, and remains jailed on $25,000 bail.



A man was arrested after allegedly kicking in the back door of a West Seattle home, helping himself to food, and getting in someone's bed.

What we know:

Seattle police were called out to a burglary in progress at a home on Fauntleroy Way Southwest near Southwest Webster Street at around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a man entered a woman's backyard and asked her for a blanket. When she said she didn't have one, the man reportedly became agitated and accused her of lying. He then tried entering from the home's basement and back door. The homeowner called 911 as the man tried to yank the door open.

After failing to gain entry, the man wandered down the street and approached a different home near Southwest Austin Street.

The man kicked in the back door, breaking the lock. Once inside, he drank milk and ate bananas in the kitchen before settling into a bedroom. No one was in the home at the time.

Officers surrounded the home and called out to the suspect, to which they received no response. Police then went inside and located the suspect in a bed, under the covers. He was promptly arrested.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was booked into King County Jail for residential burglary and attempted residential burglary. He is currently being held on $25,000 bail.

Dig deeper:

Probable cause documents also state the suspect had an active warrant out of Kent for fourth-degree assault and failure to appear.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown when the suspect is expected to be formally charged.

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