The Brief A Washington State Ferries vessel made a middle-of-the-night return trip to Friday Harbor to transport a child to the Seattle Children's Hospital after severe weather grounded medical flights and prevented other boats from mobilizing. A San Juan Island EMS crew drove their ambulance aboard the ferry to Anacortes and continued by road directly to the hospital. The child arrived safely at the hospital, though officials have not released details on the patient's specific medical condition.



A coordinated overnight effort involving local paramedics, hospital staff and a Washington State Ferries crew successfully transported a young patient from San Juan Island to Seattle Children's Hospital despite severe holiday weather that grounded air ambulances.

What they're saying:

According to a Thanksgiving Day statement from San Juan Island Emergency Services, the emergency transfer began late Wednesday night when a child required specialized care on the mainland. A physician at PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center in Friday Harbor prepared the patient for the journey before departure.

High winds prevented medical helicopters from flying, and rough water conditions ruled out smaller transport vessels.

To bridge the gap, a Washington State Ferries vessel turned back to Friday Harbor in the middle of the night to carry a San Juan Island EMS ambulance across to the mainland terminal in Anacortes.

An emergency medical technician drove the ambulance while a paramedic provided continuous care to the child from Friday Harbor all the way to Seattle.

The Anacortes Fire Department briefly assisted the crew when the ferry docked in Anacortes before the ambulance continued south to Seattle Children's Hospital.

Dig deeper:

Agency officials noted that it is rare for a San Juan Island EMS ambulance to travel directly to the emergency room doors in Seattle, but confirmed the child arrived safely without complications from the extended trip.

In its statement, the agency thanked the ferry crew for making the unscheduled trip and expressed gratitude to delayed holiday passengers for their patience during the overnight detour. San Juan Island EMS operates under San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1.

The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by the San Juan Island Emergency Services team.

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