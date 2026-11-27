The Brief Zoolights returns for its 39th annual display on Friday, Nov. 27. The seasonal event transforms the Tacoma zoo into an after-dark walking tour featuring more than 2 million LED lights. Point Defiance is also hosting several specialty nights and private experiences throughout the run.



One of the South Sound’s longest-running holiday traditions kicks off this week as Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium flips the switch on its 39th annual Zoolights display.

Opening Friday, Nov. 27, the seasonal event transforms the Tacoma zoo into an after-dark walking tour featuring more than 2 million LED lights.

Visitors follow a one-way path past longtime staples like the glowing Tacoma Narrows Bridges, the towering Flame Tree, a hidden Sasquatch and the Tunnel of Lights.

While the zoo’s aquariums and standard animal exhibits close at dusk, guests can still spot a different kind of wildlife after dark.

Three of Danish artist Thomas Dambo’s massive, recycled-wood troll sculptures—Boge, Poppy and Birch—will be illuminated along the route. (The zoo’s fourth troll is only viewable during regular daytime hours.)

Interactive Displays and Local Pride

Local perspective:

Beyond the static light sculptures, organizers have built out several hands-on stops for families.

The Picnic Pavilion features an illuminated dance floor, light-up floor pianos, rain drums and a giant Lite-Brite.

The Fan Zone offers photo ops with glowing tributes to the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Kraken, University of Washington and Washington State University.

Paul Titus Carousel open for vintage rides throughout the evening.

Special Theme Nights and Add-Ons

Dig deeper:

Point Defiance is also hosting several specialty nights and private experiences throughout the run.

Pet owners can bring their dogs on Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and Jan. 3. Capacity is capped, and advance tickets (which cover one adult and one dog) run $31 to $42 for the general public, or $28 to $36 for zoo members, depending on the date.

On Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, scouts and troop leaders get discounted $14 admission.

Visitors can book a 30-minute private session to feed peppermint treats to the zoo's goats at 4:40 p.m. or 5:15 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 20, and daily from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3. Tickets—which include general Zoolights admission—are $55 for the general public ($35 for ages 2 and under) and $40 for members ($25 for ages 2 and under).

Held after the main run on Jan. 9, this evening lowers the music volume and adjusts lighting for guests with sensory sensitivities. Tickets are $16 for the public and $8 for members.

Know before you go

What you can do:

Zoolights runs nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 3, closing only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parking at the zoo is free.

Because popular nights frequently sell out, timed entry tickets must be purchased online in advance at pdza.org/zoolights.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.

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