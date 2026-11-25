The Brief A suspect wanted in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting died following an officer-involved shooting in Fife Wednesday. Tacoma police were attempting to arrest the suspect for attempted murder, robbery, assault and unlawful firearm possession. What led to the deadly shooting remains unknown. The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations is leading the investigation.



An investigation is underway following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Fife on Wednesday.

What we know:

Tacoma police said the case dates back to Nov. 22, when a woman checked herself into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Through investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest a suspect for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tacoma Police Department Headquarters (FOX 13 Seattle)

On Wednesday, Tacoma police responded to the 5800 block of Pacific Highway East to arrest the suspect in the previous shooting.

At around 5 p.m., officers reported that shots were fired and the suspect was down.

Officers began life-saving efforts and the Tacoma Fire Department responded to take the suspect to the hospital, where they later died.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the officer-involved shooting or the earlier shooting on Nov. 22.

What's next:

The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations is now the lead agency for the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the suspect at a later date.

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