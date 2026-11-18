The Brief The bowl-eligible Washington Huskies (6-4) will conclude their 2026 home schedule at Husky Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:30 p.m. PT by hosting defending national champion Indiana (9-1) in the Hoosiers' first visit to Seattle since 2003. Both teams enter the matchup on the heels of Big Ten victories. The Huskies close out their regular season against rival Oregon on November 28 in Eugene.



The Washington Huskies (6-4) will host defending national champion Indiana (9-1) at Husky Stadium this Saturday afternoon, marking their final home game of the season, marking the Hoosiers' first trip to Seattle since 2003.

Both teams enter the matchup on the heels of Big Ten wins, Washington over Michigan State and Indiana over USC, before the Huskies close out their regular season against rival Oregon on November 28.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 14: Jayden Limar #17 of the Washington Huskies runs with the ball up the sideline past Nijhay Burt #0 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of a college football game at Spartan Stadium on November 14, Expand

Keep reading for details on the Indiana Hoosiers vs. UW Huskies game and how to watch it live.

When is the Indiana vs. Washington game?

The Huskies will take on the Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the Indiana vs. Washington game?

The Washington football team will host Indiana at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the Indiana vs. Washington game on?

The Indiana-Washington game will be on Peacock with Paul Burmeister, Yogi Roth and Caroline Pineda on the call.

What radio station is the Indiana vs. Washington game on?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

This Saturday, the bowl-eligible Washington Huskies will host the defending College Football Playoff champion for the third consecutive year, following a 2024 win over Michigan and a 2025 loss to Ohio State.

UW’s 2026 season is powered by standout individual performances, including Big Ten punting leader Hunter Green (47.9 yards per punt), top-eight conference receivers Dezmen Roebuck and Chris Lawson, and dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who recently became just the third Husky QB to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards alongside ranking top-seven in program passing milestones.

Defensively and developmentally, the Huskies rank seventh nationally with 13 interceptions across eight players while relying heavily on youth, with five true freshmen combining for 37 starts so far—putting the team on pace to break last season's program record of 44 first-year starts.

The Source: Information in this story came from University of Washington Athletics and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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