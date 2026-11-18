The Brief A 1.9-magnitude microearthquake struck near Eatonville, Washington, at 3:56 p.m. PST Wednesday. The shallow quake occurred at a depth of less than a half-mile, about 8 miles north-northeast of Eatonville and roughly 21 miles south-southeast of Tacoma. Microearthquakes of this size are rarely felt by residents and do not cause structural damage.



A minor 1.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the ground near Eatonville on Wednesday afternoon, according to preliminary seismic data.

The tremor occurred at 3:56 p.m. PST at a shallow depth of 0.39 miles.

Officials said the epicenter was located roughly 8 miles north-northeast of Eatonville and about 21 miles south-southeast of Tacoma.

What we know:

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a 1.9-magnitude microearthquake was recorded at 3:56:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, originating just 0.39 miles below the surface. Its epicenter is located in Pierce County, approximately 7.95 miles north-northeast of Eatonville and 20.75 miles south-southeast of Tacoma.

What we don't know:

Because the preliminary data reflects an initial, unreviewed reading, seismologists have not yet finalized the exact magnitude or depth. It is also unclear how many people in the immediate area reported feeling weak shaking.

Big picture view:

Washington is one of the most seismically active states in the U.S., experiencing more than 1,000 earthquakes each year.

Most of these events are microearthquakes measuring below 2.0 in magnitude. While shallow quakes are occasionally noticed by people directly above the epicenter, events under 2.0 generally pass unnoticed and do not pose a threat to infrastructure or trigger tsunamis.

What's next:

Seismologists will review the automated sensor readings and update the event's version status if any adjustments to the magnitude, depth, or coordinates are needed.

Residents who felt shaking can submit a report to help scientists map the tremor's intensity.

The Source: Information in this story came from preliminary seismic data provided by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

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