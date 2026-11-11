Seattle artist pleads for return of 8 stolen pieces of artwork

The Brief A thief stole 8 one-of-a-kind art pieces from a Capitol Hill business this past weekend. The artist, Atom Ivan, tells FOX 13 Seattle there have been two other similar thefts in recent months. Atom Ivan is hopeful sharing information about the theft will inspire the thief to return the art pieces.



A local artist is asking for the public's help after a thief stole eight original, hand-painted pieces from outside a business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

The theft occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday at the Quality Flea Market, where the woodcut pieces had been displayed outdoors for about two months to brighten the surrounding community.

A planned removal of public art

The backstory:

The works were bolted directly to the exterior walls of the property, indicating the removal required advance planning and tools.

Because the creations are from a local artist and do not have an established retail market value, turning a profit by reselling them will be difficult. It remains unclear why the pieces were targeted.

Pattern of regional art thefts

Big picture view:

The artist, Atom Ivan, said his experience is part of a troubling recent pattern affecting local creatives across the region. According to Ivan, at least two of his peers have experienced similar incidents.

Hopes for safe return

What's next:

Ivan said he hopes bringing attention to the theft will highlight how much the pieces mean to the neighborhood.

He remains hopeful that sharing the story will prompt the person responsible to have a change of heart, or encourage anyone with information regarding the missing art to come forward.

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