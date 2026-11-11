Seattle expands controversial police surveillance camera network amid pushback
SEATTLE - Seattle is expanding its controversial police surveillance camera network into three neighborhoods, reviving a system that was briefly active during the World Cup.
Local perspective:
Mayor Katie Wilson announced the expansion of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system into Capitol Hill, the Central District, and the Stadium District. The cameras had previously been turned off as Wilson sought to balance public safety with campaign promises regarding government surveillance.
"At this juncture, there are good reasons for targeted deployment of police CCTV cameras in areas experiencing persistent crime," Wilson said.
Crime deterrence and public safety
What they're saying:
Supporters argue the technology is crucial for tracking suspects and reducing violent crime. Pioneer Square resident Warren Bell, who was randomly attacked with a rock last month while playing dominoes, believes active cameras could help law enforcement deter repeat offenders.
"It’d probably help the police track the guys down," Bell said, noting he had to fight off his attacker.
The other side:
Despite the support from some residents and crime victims, the expansion faces fierce criticism from civil liberties advocates concerned about government overreach.
Audit flags data storage and access issues
An independent audit conducted by the NYU Policing Project highlighted significant privacy concerns regarding the city's network. The review flagged the indefinite storage of video clips and instances of unlogged access to the camera feeds.
Advocates have also raised operational issues with the city contracting an Arizona-based surveillance company, Axon, to manage the network rather than handling the infrastructure locally.
"Seattle is a city that is full of tech talent and we have a broad pool from which to hire if we wanted to operate a system that was fully controlled by us," said Noah Williams, a representative with the advocacy group Community Not Cameras. "That is simply not what this system provided by Axon is."
While the city has committed to adopting the safety recommendations outlined in the NYU audit, civil liberties groups maintain their demand that the surveillance network be shut down entirely.
The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell and a news release from Mayor Katie Wilson's office.
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