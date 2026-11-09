The Brief A 15-year-old boy was found dead inside a Cle Elum home as deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant. Tactical deputies entered the home after hours of unsuccessful negotiations and found the teenager dead. The teen's cause of death and the charges tied to his warrant remain unknown.



A 15-year-old boy was found dead inside a Cle Elum home during an arrest operation Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from King County Juvenile Court Services to serve an arrest warrant on a 15-year-old that was staying in the Cle Elum area.

Deputies responded to the teen's home, located near Big Creek Road and Nelson Siding Road, and attempted to take the teen into custody.

Timeline:

Communication with the teenager broke down around 11 a.m., and he remained inside the home. The Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team and crisis negotiators were later called out to the scene.

After obtaining a search warrant allowing entry to carry out the arrest, negotiators made repeated attempts to contact the teen, but he did not respond.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., tactical team members entered the home and found the teenager dead.

Officials said no members of the tactical team fired their weapons during the operation. The incident concluded by 4:20 p.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the teenager's cause of death or what charge was associated with the King County arrest warrant.

What's next:

The Washington State Patrol was requested to conduct an independent review and document the scene.

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