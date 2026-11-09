Man holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint in Parkland, WA

The Brief A man held a home intruder at bay with a shotgun Sunday night in Parkland. Body-cam footage shows deputies arriving on scene to arrest the suspect, 40-year-old Paul Maestry-Williams. A judge set Maestry-Williams bail at $3,000 on Monday.



A 40-year-old man pleaded not guilty in court on Monday following a home invasion in Pierce County where a resident held him at gunpoint with a shotgun until law enforcement arrived.

Paul Maestry-Williams faces charges after deputies were called to a Parkland neighborhood along 12th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Intruder discovered in kitchen

The backstory:

Deputies initially responded to a report of a man sleeping on a neighbor's back porch. While at the scene, law enforcement officers heard shouting coming from another home down the road.

According to Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto, the residents initially believed the intruder was a relative.

"It’s very scary for those homeowners when someone comes into their house. Talking to the homeowners, they had thought it was another family member that was in the house. What alerted them was initially the dog," said Cappetto. "Then they came out and found this strange man in their kitchen."

Body-camera footage captured the resident physically forcing the suspect out of the house. The homeowner then detained Maestry-Williams with a shotgun until deputies intervened. A resident at the home declined to be interviewed on camera on Monday.

Court appearance and bail

Local perspective:

Maestry-Williams appeared before a judge on Monday, where a defense request to release him without bail was denied. A judge barred cameras from showing the defendant's face during the court proceedings.

Prosecutors raised concerns regarding the risk posed to local residents.

"The state does have concern for community safety given the nature of these allegations," the prosecuting attorney said during the hearing.

Release conditions and next steps

What's next:

The judge set bail at $3,000. Under the conditions of his release, Maestry-Williams is prohibited from returning to the Parkland neighborhood if he posts bail.

He is expected back in court later this month.

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