NYU audit urges warrants for Seattle police surveillance video

The Brief An independent audit by NYU School of Law recommends requiring judicial warrants before Seattle police use surveillance networks to retrospectively track an individual’s movements. The report warns that saved surveillance clips are held indefinitely on Evidence.com and notes that current software fails to log user justifications or artificial intelligence object-detection searches. Auditors flagged privacy concerns regarding the integration of private business cameras via "Connect Seattle," as well as incidental surveillance during public demonstrations and large events like the 2026 World Cup.



An independent civil rights audit of the Seattle Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center found significant privacy and constitutional vulnerabilities across the city’s surveillance camera network, according to a report obtained by FOX 13 Seattle.

The 77-page review, conducted by the NYU Policing Project and commissioned by Mayor Katie Wilson’s office, examined SPD’s use of the Axon "Fusus" software platform alongside more than 500 connected camera feeds. The network pulls together Seattle Department of Transportation traffic cameras, police facility cameras, feeds shared by private businesses, and closed-circuit television pilot programs in Belltown, Downtown, and Aurora Avenue.

While auditors noted that the system is primarily used in real time to respond to 911 calls, investigators also review archived recordings to assist detective investigations. The audit did not take a position on whether Seattle should expand the camera network or dismantle it entirely. Wilson is scheduled to address the findings on Tuesday morning as she evaluates the system’s future.

Seattle Real-Time Crime Center

The backstory:

Launched in 2025 to address violent crime and department staffing shortages, Seattle's Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) consolidates feeds from more than 300 municipal closed-circuit cameras, nearly 100 traffic cameras, precinct security systems, and private business cameras into a unified dashboard powered by Axon’s Fusus software.

Key privacy safeguards in place

The review highlighted several existing safeguards enforced by the city. Seattle currently prohibits passive, 24-hour patrol monitoring, bans facial recognition technology, and uses digital blocking tools on street cameras to prevent views into second-story residential windows.

City policy also forbids using surveillance data to assist civil immigration enforcement or to prosecute protected healthcare services. Additionally, raw CCTV video is purged within five days, a timeline stricter than the 30 days allowed under city policy.

Despite those measures, auditors cautioned that outside agencies could potentially obtain stored footage through public records requests or federal subpoenas issued directly to third-party cloud vendors.

Data storage practices also drew scrutiny. While the department routinely wipes raw street camera recordings after five days as an unwritten operational norm, official policy permits retention for up to 30 days. Furthermore, whenever an analyst tags and exports footage into Evidence.com, the department preserves those files indefinitely.

Privacy gaps and Fourth Amendment concerns

What they're saying:

Investigators warned of several systemic gaps within the surveillance operation. Analysts are not currently required to log a specific reason or active case number before viewing live camera feeds, and feeds integrated into the hub lack uniform privacy standards.

The report also found that saved evidentiary video clips are retained in the cloud indefinitely, even after criminal cases are officially closed. Furthermore, the department lacks formal guidelines governing how the Real-Time Crime Center monitors public protests.

"Describing the entire enterprise as 'real time' risks blurring the distinction between real-time operations and after-the-fact investigations, and extending permissions justified by emergencies to routine investigations," the Policing Project wrote.

To safeguard constitutional rights, the report recommends that SPD strictly ban warrantless, retrospective multi-camera tracking of individuals, carving out exceptions only for active, life-threatening emergencies supported by probable cause.

Auditors raised particular concern regarding retrospective tracking, warning that following suspects across multiple cameras after an incident without a warrant creates risks of Fourth Amendment violations, particularly as surveillance coverage grows.

Dig deeper:

The audit highlighted vulnerabilities surrounding sensitive personal data, specifically concerning reproductive healthcare, gender-affirming care, and civil immigration status.

Although Washington state shield statutes and local executive orders bar city agencies from assisting federal immigration sweeps or out-of-state healthcare inquiries, those local laws do not immunize records from federal grand jury subpoenas, federal warrants, or Washington Public Records Act requests served on the city or Axon directly. To mitigate this exposure, auditors advised the city to adopt a formal legal policy outlining when municipal attorneys must go to court to quash outside legal demands for local surveillance footage.

Auditors also cited the expansion of "Connect Seattle," a public-private partnership that currently feeds 23 private business cameras into police headquarters, with 100 additional streaming units queued for deployment. The report recommended that city leaders establish strict deployment criteria, mandate public disclosure, and enforce digital privacy masking on private cameras so windows and residential interiors remain shielded from police view.

Proposed reforms and crime impact questions

Local perspective:

The report raised red flags over how the surveillance network interacts with local public demonstrations and major international gatherings.

While existing departmental policy requires high-level executive sign-off to purposefully film political protests, the crime center’s constant feeds capture protected first-amendment demonstrations incidentally without clear operating restrictions.

Auditors also stressed that major civic gatherings, including matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, lack detailed operational frameworks to govern when live aerial or street monitoring is permissible.

What's next:

The NYU Policing Project issued 19 specific recommendations for the department. Key proposals include requiring police to obtain search warrants before tracking individuals across cameras outside of active emergencies and establishing a public dashboard detailing camera locations, usage statistics, and case outcomes.

The audit also scrutinized internal performance claims. While SPD data cited in the report claimed the crime center triples the likelihood of an arrest, auditors cautioned that the metric includes instances where an analyst simply viewed a monitor.

A separate study evaluating the RTCC’s measurable effect on clearance rates and violent crime reduction is underway by the University of Pennsylvania's Crime and Justice Policy Lab, with results slated for release in late 2027.

The Source: Information in this story came from an independent civil rights and governance audit of the Seattle Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center conducted by the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law, commissioned by the Seattle Mayor's Office.

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