Seattle Mariners' Cole Young wins Gold Glove Award

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The Brief Cole Young earned his first career Gold Glove after leading AL second basemen across several major defensive categories during the 2026 season. Young led American League second basemen in games, innings, putouts, assists, fielding percentage and defensive runs saved. The 23-year-old joins Bret Boone and Harold Reynolds as the only second basemen in Mariners history to win a Gold Glove, beating out Kansas City’s Michael Massey and Chicago’s Chase Meidroth for the award.



Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young was named the winner of the 2026 Rawlings American League Gold Glove Award.

The award is presented by Major League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company.

Young beat out Michael Massey of the Kansas City Royals and Chase Meidroth of the Chicago White Sox to earn the first Gold Glove of his career. The 23-year-old Young led AL second basemen in games played (157), innings (1,350.1), putouts (223), assists (397), fielding percentage (.990) and defensive runs saved (16).

The backstory:

Young is the 18th different player to earn a Gold Glove with the Mariners. Catcher Cal Raleigh and utility player Dylan Moore were the last Mariners to win Gold Gloves in 2024. Shortstop J.P. Crawford was the last primary infielder to win a Gold Glove for Seattle in 2020. Young joins Bret Boone and Harold Reynolds as the only second basemen to win the award with Seattle. Boone and Reynolds were each three-time award winners.

Other Mariners to win Gold Gloves include Ken Griffey Jr. (10 times), Ichiro Suzuki (10), Boone (3), Reynolds (3), John Olerud (3), Adrian Beltre (2), Mike Cameron (2), Mark Langston (2), Crawford (1), Raleigh (1), Moore (1), Jay Buhner (1), Franklin Gutierrez (1), Mike Leake (1), Kyle Seager (1), Omar Vizquel (1), and Evan White (1),

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners, MLB and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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