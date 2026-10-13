Seattle Mariners to interview Joe Espada for manager job

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The Brief Houston Astros manager Joe Espada is the first known candidate for the Mariners’ managerial opening, with Seattle receiving permission to interview him. Espada has managed Houston for three seasons, winning two AL West titles after previously serving as Dusty Baker’s bench coach during the Astros’ 2022 World Series run. Seattle is considering a broad pool of candidates to replace Dan Wilson, with a preference for someone from outside the organization who has previous managerial experience.



The first known candidate for the open managerial position of the Seattle Mariners is Houston Astros manager Joe Espada, according to a report from MLB.com.

Espada is still under contract with the Astros, but it expires at the end of October and the Mariners have received permission to speak with him about the position.

The backstory:

Espada won a World Series with the Astros in 2022 as the bench coach to Dusty Baker. Espada was promoted to manager when Baker retired following the 2023 season.

The Astros won the AL West in two of Espada's three seasons as manager, finishing second to the Mariners in 2025.

According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the initial candidate list for the Mariners consisted of upwards of 40 names as they seek a replacement for Dan Wilson, who was not retained after two-plus seasons in the role.

The initial conversation with Espada is expected to be a virtual interview as no in-person meetings have yet been scheduled.

Houston could still elect to keep Espada as their manager, but their willingness to let him speak with the Mariners indicates they may be seeking other options as well.

The Mariners have said they intended to look outside the organization for their next manager, and were preferably seeking one with prior experience. However, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said that wasn't a firm prerequisite.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the MLB.com, The Seattle Times and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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