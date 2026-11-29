The Brief Sea-Tac Airport projected 164,000 travelers for Sunday’s Thanksgiving peak, though morning security waits stayed under 20 minutes. Drivers picking up or dropping off passengers can get 90 minutes of free general parking Sunday from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tensions remain high at the airport after anti-ICE protests and conflicting claims over whether officials had prior notice of a jet bridge arrest.



Port of Seattle officials projected Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to tie its busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving stretch Sunday, though early morning crowds appeared noticeably lighter than expected.

Heading into the holiday weekend, the Port forecasted about 164,000 passengers to move through the airport Sunday, matching Wednesday as the single peak day of the holiday period.

Despite those projections, the terminal did not appear overly busy Sunday morning, and security lines were not overwhelmed. As of 9 a.m., the longest wait time observed was 20 minutes at Checkpoint 6.

"Honestly, [it was] not as bad as I was expecting," said Nicholas Shankland, flying to Los Angeles after visiting his parents in Burien for the holiday. "I expected to see much worse. Lines weren’t so bad."

Thanksgiving travel numbers edge up from last year

By the numbers:

The post-holiday return caps a high-volume travel period at Sea-Tac. Between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, the Port of Seattle expected roughly 875,000 flyers to pass through the airport, a 1% increase compared to last year.

Traffic built early in the week, with 156,000 travelers moving through the terminals on Tuesday alone.

Free parking grace period returns for final night

Dig deeper:

To help drivers bypass congestion along the arrivals and departures drives, the Port of Seattle offers one final night of free short-term parking.

From 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday, anyone pulling into general parking will receive a free 90-minute grace period.

Tensions remain high after anti-ICE protests

The backstory:

The peak travel day follows large anti-ICE protests at the airport earlier in the week. Demonstrators gathered to protest a violent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest on a jet bridge to an Alaska Airlines flight.

Tensions surrounding Sea-Tac remain high after Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Port of Seattle officials were given notice before the arrest, directly contradicting an earlier statement from the port.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell, who spoke with travelers at SEA airport and reviewed previous estimations by the Port of Seattle.

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