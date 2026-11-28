The Brief Four men from Mattawa died in a head-on crash on State Route 240 in Benton County early Saturday morning. The victims—ages 22, 24, 25, and 30—were driving in a Honda Civic and a Ford Fusion and died at the scene. Investigators have not yet determined if seatbelts were worn or if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.



Four men were killed early Saturday morning following a crash in Benton County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

WSP said that a black 2014 Honda Civic and a 2012 white Ford Fusion were driving on State Route 240, near milepost 10, when they crashed into each other head-on.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 22-year-old man, died at the scene.

All three passengers in the Ford Fusion also died at the scene. The passengers included a 24-year-old, 25-year-old, and 30-year-old man.

All parties involved in the crash were from Mattawa.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if any seatbelts were worn when the crash occurred.

It is also unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Washington State Patrol said more information will be made available at a later time.

The Source: Information for this story came from Washington State Patrol.

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