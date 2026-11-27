The Brief U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained a father and daughter on Nov. 21 as they boarded Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal that federal officials notified the airport a day early, contradicting initial Port of Seattle statements and prompting the Port Commission to pursue an independent investigation. Port commissioners plan to retain outside legal counsel to review staff communications, while Jayapal is demanding ICE body-camera footage and pushing federal legislation to bar immigration enforcement from airports.



The Port of Seattle Commission is moving toward an independent investigation into how airport staff handled advance federal notice before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a father and daughter at an Alaska Airlines boarding gate last weekend.

The Nov. 21 arrests at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport drew widespread scrutiny after passenger video of the incident circulated online. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin informed her that federal officials notified the airport one day before the operation, contradicting initial accounts from Port officials that they received no advance warning.

What we know:



ICE agents detained two passengers, Sofia Hernandez Mejia and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, on Saturday, Nov. 21, as they boarded Alaska Airlines Flight 1306.

According to Jayapal's account of her conversation with Mullin, the Transportation Security Administration sent the Department of Homeland Security a pre-flagged passenger manifest listing travelers with outstanding warrants, flagging Ricardo for an alleged final order of deportation.

Port leadership confirmed to the Port of Seattle Commission on Nov. 25 that TSA officials had provided "limited notice" of enforcement operations to

Port and federal personnel, characterizing the messages as one-way alerts for situational awareness that did not include passengers' identifying information.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines stated it was not given appropriate advance notice and only learned of the operation at the gate on the day of the flight.

What we don't know:

Port commissioners stated they were not informed of the TSA notifications, how frequently such alerts occur or what details they contained prior to Jayapal's inquiry. Additionally, Jayapal said DHS is supposed to follow a standard operating procedure requiring advance notice to airlines, which does not appear to have been followed, prompting both Jayapal and Alaska Airlines to investigate whether federal agents violated established protocols. Mullin also told Jayapal that ICE body-camera video from the incident is part of an ongoing internal investigation and has not yet been released publicly or to Congress.

What they're saying:

Jayapal criticized federal officials' transparency and vowed legislative action once Democrats assume the House majority in January. "Far too often, what ICE claims to have happened is contradicted by the actual evidence," Jayapal said. "ICE should not be operating in our airports, and I intend to push to include this restriction as well as to ban masks and require judicial warrants to break the incarceration pipeline as soon as we take control of Congress."

The Port of Seattle Commission emphasized its commitment to scrutinizing its own operations alongside federal agencies. "Being a welcoming Port is more than a policy on paper. It must be reflected in our operations, decisions, and actions," the commission said in a statement. "We will hold our own institution accountable while continuing to demand accountability from federal agencies."

Alaska Airlines noted that while it must comply with federal law enforcement, it does not direct immigration operations. "The events of Nov. 21 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport deeply impacted our employees, guests and community," the airline said. "Decisions about the timing, location and manner of federal law enforcement operations rest with the responsible agencies."

Featured article

Local perspective:

Port leadership told commissioners that staff took no action in response to the TSA alerts and complied with both commission policy and the Keep Washington Working Act, a state law restricting local agencies from assisting with federal civil immigration enforcement. Still, Port Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed requested an external review to verify whether any Port personnel violated local policies or improperly facilitated access to the secured jet bridge, where access credentials are issued by the Port.

What's next:

The Port of Seattle Commission is drafting a formal order to retain outside legal counsel and launch an independent investigation with full access to internal records, communications and staff. Port leadership is also scheduled to provide an update on its internal review at the commission's next public meeting.

At the federal level, Jayapal said she will continue pressing Mullin to release the ICE officers' body-camera footage and clarify whether DHS still follows airline notification rules. When the new Congress convenes in January, Jayapal plans to introduce legislation banning ICE operations at airports, prohibiting agents from wearing masks during arrests and requiring judicial warrants for immigration detainers.

The Source: Information in this story came from official statements released by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Port of Seattle Commission and Alaska Airlines, and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Homicide investigation launched after 2 boys found fatally shot in Toppenish

JBLM sergeant pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China

Seattle man arrested after 68-mile pursuit through southwest Washington

Seattle Christmas Market returns to Seattle Center for fourth year

Suspicious death investigation launched in Tacoma

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .