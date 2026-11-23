The Brief ICE agents arrested a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend, raising legal concerns. Federal officials say the daughter faces an assault charge for allegedly throwing coffee at an agent, but a legal scholar questions the allegation. The family's custody status and potential deportation remain unclear, along with questions about agents wearing masks during the arrests.



Legal scholars and immigration attorneys are closely watching the weekend arrest of a father and daughter by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Pilar Escontrías, an assistant professor at the Seattle University School of Law, said the incident raises significant questions about federal enforcement priorities, constitutional protections at airports and state restrictions on police face coverings.

"They have certainly been pushing officers to arrest even more people than they have in the past few months," Escontrías said.

Enforcement scope and federal charges

What they're saying:

According to Escontrías, legal advocates are paying close attention to whom the Trump administration is targeting during airport operations. Neither Sofia Hernandez Mejia nor her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, has a criminal record, which Escontrías noted could signal that federal authorities are broadly targeting noncitizens regardless of criminal history.

"One of the things that legal advocates and scholars are going to have to pay attention to is who are the individuals that the Trump administration is targeting with these enforcements," Escontrías said.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that Hernandez Mejia will be charged with assault after allegedly throwing coffee on an agent during the arrest. After reviewing video of the incident, however, Escontrías said she has a different view.

"What I witnessed was tears and crying," Escontrías said. "I did not witness the alleged violations of federal law."

If convicted in federal court, Hernandez Mejia could face incarceration before being deported. "What she is facing is a terrifying and uncertain future," Escontrías said.

A screenshot from a viral video capturing ICE agents arresting a father and daughter inside a boarding bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (John Gaedeke via Storyful)

Constitutional protections and agent masks

The arrests also highlight the limited constitutional safeguards available to travelers inside airports. Escontrías explained that airports carry some of the lowest legal protections for both citizens and noncitizens.

"Law enforcement doesn't need anything but the lowest amount of suspicion to apprehend somebody," she said.

Video of the encounter showed that federal agents wore masks during the apprehension.

Local perspective:

In 2026, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a law prohibiting law enforcement officers from wearing certain types of masks while interacting with the public.

"Washington is supposed to enforce that ICE agents shouldn't have masks," said Cherie Mendoza, a passenger at the airport.

However, Escontrías pointed out that similar mask restrictions in other states have faced legal challenges and been struck down in court.

Unanswered questions for detainees

Big picture view:

Beyond the courtroom implications, Escontrías said the arrests leave pressing humanitarian questions unanswered regarding the family's immediate treatment and custody.

"Are they able to speak to their family, or are they going to be moved quickly to Mexico or to a third country?" Escontrías asked. "The humanity of people and our nation is at stake."

In light of heightened airport enforcement, Escontrías noted that immigrant advocates are urging noncitizens to consult with an attorney before traveling and to establish an emergency plan in case they are detained.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral video of ICE arrests on SEA jet bridge sparks protests

Longview paper mill slapped with record $10M fine in fatal spill

Ballard set to receive $150K statue celebrating Jimothy

Several Bremerton, WA Fast Ferry sailings canceled through Dec. 1

Man sentenced in Puyallup WinCo stabbing chase

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.