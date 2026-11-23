The Brief U.S. Marshals are searching for Ronald Rutledge, 45, accused of shooting at deputies in Stevens County, Washington. Rutledge faces attempted aggravated murder and other charges. Authorities warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. A $3,500 reward is offered for tips leading to his arrest. Anyone who spots him should immediately call 911.



The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help locating a man wanted for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers in Stevens County, Washington.

What we know:

Ronald Alan Rutledge, 45, is wanted for first-degree attempted aggravated murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Marshals say deputies in northeastern Washington were responding to a trespass and burglary call when Rutledge opened fire on deputies with a rifle before fleeing.

Rutledge is described as a 45-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with a bald head. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

He also has an active felony arrest warrant issued by the Washington State Department of Corrections.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Rutledge is asked to immediately call 911.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for tips leading to Rutledge's arrest. Information can be submitted to usmstips@usdoj.gov or the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332.

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