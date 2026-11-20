The Brief A Level 3 sex offender was sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing a WinCo loss prevention officer during a robbery in Puyallup. Joshua Mineer pleaded guilty to attempted assault, theft and eluding police after fleeing the scene and crashing during a pursuit. The conviction marks Mineer's second strike under Washington law, meaning another qualifying violent offense could result in a life sentence.



A Level 3 sex offender who stabbed a grocery store loss prevention officer during a robbery in Pierce County was sentenced on Friday.

Joshua Mineer pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, third-degree theft and eluding police.

The backstory:

The stabbing happened almost one year ago, when deputies were called out to the WinCo off 176th Street East in Puyallup.

Deputies found a loss prevention worker sitting on the ground, bleeding from a large gash. A coworker told authorities he had been stabbed by a shoplifter with a boxcutter.

While the employee was being bandaged by first responders, other deputies were chasing down the suspect.

Surveillance video captured Mineer leaving the scene at WinCo by jumping into the passenger seat of a U-Haul.

Mineer hopping into the passenger seat of U-Haul in the Puyallup WinCo parking lot

Deputies spotted the U-Haul pulling out of the parking lot, and a short time later the truck stopped. Then, a woman and her dog were pushed out of the driver's seat, and Mineer took off.

A woman and her dog are pushed out of the drivers seat of a U-Haul during a pursuit on Nov. 23, 2025.

A pursuit was initiated, which ended after Mineer took a curve too fast and crashed into an oncoming SUV.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A pursuit of a U-Haul ends after crashing into an SUV, captured on dashcam video

In court Friday, Pierce County prosecutors asked Judge Doris Walkings to sentence Mineer to five years in prison because a protective vest is the only thing that prevented the worker from getting seriously hurt.

What they're saying:

In court, Mineer complained about his attorney and said he wasn't allowed to take the case to trial. He said he acted in self-denfese after he mistakenly walked out of WinCo without paying and was pinned on the ground.

"I was in a headlock, I was armbared, by rotator cuff was ruptured, I've been treated by medical for that now, then an active-duty military guy punched me ten times in the ribs, breaks my ribs, rearranges my left side, I can't breathe, I feel like I'm gonna black out, and I tried to defend myself," Mineer said during his sentencing.

Joshua Mineer

Judge Walking abided by the agreed-upon sentence of five years in prison.

What's next:

This is a second strike conviction for Mineer, meaning one more for a violent crime will get him a life sentence.

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