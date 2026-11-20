The Brief Kitsap Transit is canceling 10 daily Bremerton-Seattle sailings through Dec. 1 due to vessel repairs and maintenance. More than 300,000 Thanksgiving ferry riders are expected regionwide from Nov. 25–29 amid king tides and holiday schedules. The M/V Rich Passage 1's return is tentatively set for Dec. 2, while any issue with the sole remaining vessel would halt the route entirely.



Washington State Ferries said that over 300,000 people are expected to ride a ferry over the Thanksgiving holiday spanning from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, but repairs and scheduled maintenance to vessels may impact that number a bit.

On Friday, Kitsap Transit announced that several sailings leaving from Bremerton and Seattle will be canceled daily through Dec. 1.

What we know:

The following trips are affected by the cancellations:

Departing Bremerton:

5:25 AM

6:45 AM

8:05 AM

3:45 PM

5:00 PM

Departing Seattle:

6:05 AM

7:25 AM

8:40 AM

4:25 PM

5:40 PM

Kitsap Transit states that its M/V Rich Passage 1 vessel is out of service for repairs, while the M/V Lady Swift vessel is undergoing scheduled maintenance.

The agency said that it hopes the Rich Passage 1 will be ready to return by Dec. 2, but adds that the date is subject to change.

What they're saying:

"If the remaining vessel on the route, M/V Reliance, goes out of service for any reason, Kitsap Transit will cancel all service on the Bremerton-Seattle route," Kitsap Transit said. "Thank you for your patience while we navigate these vessel outages."

What you can do:

For updates, riders can sign up for alerts by clicking this link and following the necessary steps.

Thanksgiving travel: Washington State Ferries

Dig deeper:

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, more than 300,000 people are expected to sail Puget Sound from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Officials said that in addition to long vehicle lines and king tides forcing canceled sailings or restrictions on certain routes, there will be holiday schedule adjustments on Thanksgiving Day.

WSDOT communications specialist Tina Werner joined "Good Day Seattle" a week before Thanksgiving to help travelers plan for peak congestion.

"Our friends at Washington State Ferries do really encourage reservations on the routes that are offering them. In general, what they are anticipating is that the busiest sailings and longest wait times are going to be westbound — or traveling onto an island Thursday and Friday," Werner said. "And then departing islands, or eastbound, Saturday and Sunday."

The Source: Information for this story comes from Kitsap Transit and previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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