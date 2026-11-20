The Brief A routine wastewater sample in Kittitas County tested positive for bird flu, though health officials say the risk to the general public remains low. Officials cannot yet determine how the virus entered the system, whether through an infected person, animal waste, or contaminated products. The detection follows a recent bird flu death in neighboring Yakima County, and officials urge residents to avoid sick wildlife and raw dairy.



The Kittitas County Public Health Department said that a wastewater sample collected from a treatment plant has tested positive for Avian Influenza, or bird flu.

Bird flu in Kittitas County, WA

What we know:

KCPHD said the sample was collected on Nov. 11 as part of a routine surveillance for infectious diseases, saying that wastewater testing can detect bird flu, but it cannot determine how the virus entered the system.

Some possible sources include an infected person or animal, animal waste washing into storm drains, or contaminated animal products disposed of through drains.

The agency added that it is working with the Washington State Department of Health to assess the sample and will be sharing results through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's wastewater data dashboard.

The county's wastewater system collects sewage and stormwater runoff from across the area.

What they're saying:

"An H5 detection in wastewater serves as an indicator that avian influenza is present on the landscape and serves as a reminder to take precautions to protect human and animal health," officials said. "KCPHD wants to reiterate that the risk to the general public currently is low."

For more information and future updates about avian influenza, click this link.

What you can do:

KCPHD recommends residents in Kittitas County do the following:

Avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife and report sick or dead wild birds or other wildlife to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife

Avoid eating raw or undercooked food products such as unpasteurized (raw) milk or raw cheeses, and don’t feed these products to pets.

Be vaccinated annually against seasonal influenza. While this vaccine will not prevent bird flu infection, it reduces the risk of becoming sick with both human and avian influenza viruses at the same time.

Follow recommendations from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) to protect the health of poultry and report suspected avian influenza in your flock to WSDA: Call the WSDA Avian Health Program 1-800-606-3056 or report sick domestic birds online.

Dairy worker dies after bird flu exposure in WA

Big picture view:

The news of detection in Kittitas County comes a little over a week after a dairy worker died in Yakima County after he contracted bird flu from infected dairy cattle. This marked the first human death related to bird flu in Washington this year.

The individual had underlying medical conditions. Health officials stated that two other people contracted bird flu from a dairy farm in Yakima County this year, but neither required hospitalization.

The infection pathway stems from wild bird migration. As wild birds fly over Washington, they can introduce the virus to the local environment. When dairy cows encounter infected wild birds or their contaminated surroundings, the cattle can catch bird flu.

Bird flu was also detected in various birds at Lake Tye Park in Monroe.

The Source: Information for this story came from previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the Kittitas County Public Health Department.

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