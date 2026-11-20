The Brief The Seattle City Council is set to vote Friday on a roughly $9.14 billion amended 2027 budget after a committee advanced the 2027-2028 plan in a 7-2 vote. Unanimous committee amendments added millions for fire department staffing and equipment, affordable housing, school safety, an RV safe lot, and gender-based violence services. Council members added about $36 million in net General Fund spending—including $31 million in one-time funds—amid ongoing clashes with Mayor Katie Wilson over long-term fiscal sustainability.



The Seattle City Council is set for a final vote Friday on an amended version of the city’s 2027-2028 budget, following approval from the committee that includes millions of dollars in public safety, housing, and social service funding.

The Select Budget Committee voted 7-2 on Thursday to advance the amended 2027 budget and 2028 endorsed budget to the full council, with Councilmembers Rivera and Rinck opposed. The vote follows weeks of disagreement between the council and Mayor Katie Wilson over major priorities and long-term fiscal sustainability.

Public Safety and Fire Department Funding

The backstory:

During Thursday’s committee session, all nine council members voted unanimously to add more than $7 million in 2027 and 2028 to maintain current Seattle Fire Department staffing levels through overtime pay.

The committee also approved additional fire department investments, including $150,000 to study the feasibility of a new fire station in South Lake Union and $850,000 for repairs to the Leschi fireboat.

Housing, Safety and Community Investments

By the numbers:

The nine-member committee unanimously approved several funding amendments targeting social services and infrastructure including $5 million for affordable housing initiatives, nearly $7 million for school safety projects, and $3.5 million to establish a new RV safe lot, with a slight funding increase in the second year. They also allocated $2.5 million for services addressing gender-based violence.

Budget Totals and Ongoing Debate

The budget review process began in September when Wilson introduced a baseline proposal totaling approximately $9.1 billion across all funds for 2027. During committee deliberations, council members added about $36 million in net General Fund spending to the 2027 proposal, bringing the projected 2027 total to roughly $9.14 billion. Negotiations between the mayor’s office and the council have centered on long-term sustainability, as $31 million of the added General Fund spending relies on one-time funding.

What's next:

With the addition of council amendments, the agenda for Friday’s meeting has grown from Wilson's original 735-page proposal to 2,835 pages. A final vote of the budget before the full council is expected during their meeting at city hall at 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Select Budget Committee, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Council members Rivera and Rinck.

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