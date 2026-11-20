The Brief An Olympia man died Thursday morning in a three-car crash on State Route 507 in Thurston County. Two drivers were hospitalized after a turning pickup truck collided with two other vehicles; impairment was not a factor. Officials have not yet released the severity of the hospitalized drivers' injuries.



A 69-year-old man from Olympia died on Thursday morning following a multi-car crash in Thurston County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash occurred on State Route 507 just before 10 a.m.

A Ford F-150 was traveling south on the roadway at Vail Cut Off Road SE while a Ford Focus was traveling northbound.

The F-150 began trying to turn left onto Vail Cut Off Road SE and was struck by the Ford Focus, WSP said.

The F-150 then struck a GMC Acadia that was at a stop sign.

A passenger in the Ford Focus died at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The car's driver, a 65-year-old man from Chehalis, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the GMC Acadia, a 53-year-old woman from Rainier, was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured in the crash.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

The severity of the injuries sustained by those who were taken to the hospital was not made clear.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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