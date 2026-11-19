The Brief U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called for the firing of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the United States officially lost its measles elimination status. Murray pledged that incoming Senate Democrats, who take the majority in January following recent midterm gains, will hold oversight hearings to combat vaccine misinformation. The Washington senator also highlighted her new Public Health for America working group, aimed at rebuilding trust and scientific independence at agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



U.S. Sen. Patty Murray called for the firing of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and promised congressional oversight hearings in the new year after the United States officially lost its measles elimination status.

Murray spoke on Good Day Live on Thursday morning from Washington, D.C., and slammed Kennedy and the White House for spreading vaccine misinformation that she said has endangered children and eroded public trust in federal health agencies.

U.S. loses measles-elimination status

What we know:

The United States recently lost its measles elimination status following outbreaks that began last year and continued to spread this year. Measles elimination status is maintained when a country prevents the continuous spread of the disease within its borders for 12 months or longer.

Murray directly linked the public health setback to Kennedy’s leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services. With Democrats set to assume the Senate majority in January following recent midterm election wins, Murray said Congress will move quickly to scrutinize the administration's public health policies.

What they're saying:

Murray described the loss of the nation's measles elimination status as "absolutely tragic" and "horrific," urging parents to bypass political messaging and consult their family doctors.

"Why did we get here? Because we have a secretary of health, RFK Jr., who's been giving misinformation, including out of the White House and the president himself, about vaccines," Murray said. "I think he should be fired. And I think everyone out here who's listening should call for that."

The other side:

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic before taking the helm at HHS, has maintained that federal regulators previously failed to adequately investigate potential risks tied to childhood immunizations.

During a September speech to Children’s Health Defense — the anti-vaccine advocacy group he previously led — Kennedy accused past health officials of "regulatory malpractice."

"They weren't doing the studies to find out what the risks were of these products, and so we don't know, and we are finding that out now," Kennedy said in the September remarks. "We're documenting it scientifically, and then we will take appropriate action."

Numerous large-scale scientific studies conducted over decades have consistently found no link between childhood vaccines and autism.

Local perspective:

To counter what she described as the "decimation" of scientific staffing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Murray recently launched the Public Health for America working group. The initiative is tasked with drafting legislative safeguards to insulate federal health agencies from political interference.

Murray noted she is collaborating with prominent Washington state health leaders on the effort, including Dr. Helen Chu of the University of Washington and Patty Hayes, the former director of Public Health — Seattle & King County.

In Washington, the Department of Health has documented 58 measles cases statewide so far this year, resulting in four hospitalizations. No one has died.



The Source: Information in this story came from an interview with U.S. Sen. Patty Murray on Good Day Live, archival remarks from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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