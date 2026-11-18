The Brief A 14-year-old boy driving a Toyota Sienna caused a three-car crash in an Interstate 5 construction zone in Kent early Wednesday morning. The teenager was speeding when he struck a parked SeaTac Police Department pickup truck and another vehicle, causing his car to catch fire. All three drivers were hospitalized, with the teenager treated for broken bones at Harborview Medical Center as he faces reckless driving charges.



A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after causing a three-car crash in an Interstate 5 construction zone in Kent early Wednesday morning.

(Washington State Patrol)

Fiery I-5 crash in Kent injures 3 after teen hits cop car

Timeline:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared details of the crash on social media just after 4 a.m.

Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on southbound I-5 near State Route 516. Three vehicles were involved, and all three drivers – including the teenager – were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The 14-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center with broken bones, while the other two drivers sustained minor injuries.

(WSP)

What they're saying:

According to WSP investigators, the teenager was driving a white Toyota Sienna southbound on I-5 and approached a Department of Transportation road closure at State Route 516. Investigators said he was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into two stationary vehicles providing traffic control, including a SeaTac Police Department vehicle.

The Sienna caught fire shortly after the collision, authorities said.

What's next:

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but the teenager will face charges of reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Washington State Patrol Press Memo and a tweet by WSP Trooper Rick Johnson's account.

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