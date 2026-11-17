The Brief A 23-year-old man faces vehicular homicide and assault charges after a deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in SeaTac. Prosecutors say Kevin Galvan Chavez was driving 119 mph without headlights when he caused the crash, killing one person and seriously injuring four others. Chavez was also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license. He remains jailed on $250,000 bail.



A 23-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide and five counts of vehicular assault for a deadly 119 mph crash on I-5 in SeaTac.

The backstory:

The crash happened on the night of Nov. 12 near South 200th Street, after multiple 911 callers reported a black Lexus speeding without headlights before crashing into a ditch.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Kevin Jovany Galvan Chavez was speeding at 119 mph without his lights on when he sideswiped a Prius and rear-ended a minivan, sending it into the guardrail and disabling it in a dark highway curve.

Multiple other vehicles then collided with the minivan as it was facing the wrong direction, with five passengers inside.

First responders pulled five people from the minivan after the crash. Zhi Chun Liu, who was seated in the middle right seat, died at the scene. Four others were taken to Harborview Medical Center with severe injuries, including broken bones and neck fractures.

Investigators on scene of a deadly crash on I-5 in SeaTac on Nov. 12, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Police said data retrieved from Chavez's Lexus indicated he was traveling at 116 mph in a 60 mph zone with the throttle at 100% five seconds before impact, reaching 119 mph when it struck the minivan.

Chavez was found standing outside his black Lexus in a ditch roughly 1,000 feet north of the minivan.

Chavez reportedly told authorities that he was only going 69 mph at the time of the crash, and that another car hit him and pushed him into two cars. He didn't show any signs of impairment, and he was arrested at the scene.

Washington State Patrol investigates a deadly multi-car crash on I-5 in SeaTac on Nov. 12, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

Court records note Chavez has no prior criminal history, though his driving record includes three committed speeding infractions and one citation for driving without insurance in 2025. His driver's license was also suspended or revoked.

What's next:

On Tuesday, Chavez was officially charged with one count of vehicular homicide, five counts of vehicular assault, and one count of third-degree driving with a suspended or revoked license. He remains in King County Jail on $250,000 bail.

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