Stolen Mercedes chase through SeaTac and Tukwila, WA caught on video

The Brief A stolen Mercedes spotted by a Flock camera led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through SeaTac and Tukwila. Deputies arrested 31-year-old Michael Frazier after a crash and K-9 search ended with him hiding in a backyard shed. Prosecutors sought $100,000 bail, but a judge set it at $8,000. Frazier was released two days later.



A police pursuit that began after a stolen Mercedes was spotted by a Flock license-plate camera ended with a convicted felon hiding in a backyard shed after deputies say he drove recklessly through SeaTac and Tukwila, crashed through a fence and ran through thick blackberry bushes.

The backstory:

The pursuit began early July 28 after Burien police responded to a residential alarm in the 16900 block of 33rd Avenue Southwest. Deputies found that a storage container had been burglarized. A credit card taken in the burglary was later used at a nearby gas station for about $76, according to investigators.

The suspect was driving a silver 2020 Mercedes GLA that had been reported stolen in Seattle on June 20 during a home burglary.

Later that morning, a Flock camera alerted SeaTac deputies that the Mercedes was back in the area. Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but investigators say the driver accelerated and began fleeing.

Dashcam video shows the Mercedes traveling at high speeds and swerving through traffic.

"He’s all over the roadway here," a deputy says in the video as other drivers move out of the way.

Dashcam video of a Mercedes fleeing from a pursuit in Tukwila on July 28, 2026.

The pursuit continued from SeaTac into Tukwila, where the Mercedes turned north onto Southcenter Boulevard.

The driver then pulled into the entrance of a fire station. A deputy attempted to pin the driver’s side door to prevent him from escaping, but the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, jumped a curb and drove across the grass.

The pursuit continued into a residential neighborhood.

According to court documents, the driver entered a cul-de-sac near South 181st Place, drove over another curb and squeezed between two homes before crashing through a fence and continuing onto Military Road South.

The Mercedes eventually crashed near South 173rd Street and 47th Avenue.

A crashed Mercedes that was involved in a pursuit involving King County deputies on July 28, 2026.

The driver, identified in court records as 31-year-old Michael Miguel Frazier, also known as Michael Sanchez and Miguel Angel Sanchez, ran from the wreck.

Michael Miguel Frazier

A deputy who was also a King County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler began searching for him with K-9 Axel. A Tukwila police K-9 also joined the search.

At the same time, other deputies detained a woman who had been riding as a passenger in the Mercedes. She was not arrested.

Bodycam video shows a woman surrendering after a police chase stretched from SeaTac to Tukwila on July 28, 2026.

Residents reported seeing a man running through their yards.

Body-camera video captures deputies moving through heavy vegetation and ordering the suspect to surrender.

"King County Sheriff’s Office! If you’re out here, call it now!" a deputy yelled. "My dog will find you."

Deputies eventually heard movement coming from a backyard shed.

They located Frazier hiding inside and forced open the door.

"Come out! You’re going to get arrested!" a deputy ordered.

Frazier eventually emerged barefoot and wearing only his underwear and a T-shirt.

Video shows him falling out of the shed after running through thick vegetation.

His legs were covered with cuts and scratches from the blackberry bushes, according to investigators.

Bodycam video shows deputies arresting Michael Frazier after a pursuit that ended in Tukwila.

Frazier told deputies he had asthma and that his chest and legs hurt. Firefighters evaluated him at the scene before he was taken to a hospital for treatment of the crash and injuries sustained while fleeing.

After being released from the hospital, Frazier was booked into the King County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and malicious mischief.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Frazier has an extensive criminal history, including seven failures to appear in court. He also has a pending case in Port Orchard involving driving with a suspended license.

His prior convictions include domestic violence assault, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, vehicle theft, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, forgery and making or possessing burglary tools.

Prosecutors asked Judge Josephine Wiggs to set Frazier’s bail at $100,000, arguing that his alleged conduct during the pursuit demonstrated a danger to the community and that his criminal history raised concerns he would fail to appear in court.

Wiggs declined to set the higher bail amount and instead set bail at $8,000.

Frazier was released from jail two days later.

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